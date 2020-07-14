On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The All-Star Open, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The All-Star Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige (Featherweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Sampdoria, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Fiorentina at Lecce, ESPN
7 p.m. — USL: Memphis at Birmingham, ESPN2
TENNIS
6 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
