On the air

Saturday, Aug. 29
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton, ESPN2
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill, NBCSN
5 p.m. — Motamerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash, FS2
6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla, NBC
BOXING
5 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, FS1
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti (Junior Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m. — Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala, ESPN
CYCLING
7 a.m. — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles, NBCSN
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill, GOLF
2 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill, NBC
4 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), ESPN
2 p.m. — Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.), ESPN
5 p.m. — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.), ESPN2
8 p.m. — Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.), ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1
1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m. (Sunday) — Doosan at LG, ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
Noon — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at St. Louis, FOX
1 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, FS1
3 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLBN
5:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit, MLBN
8:30 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN
NBA
2:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
NHL
11 a.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
8:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
RODEO
8 p.m. — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday) — NRL: Manly Sea at Melbourne, FS2
3:30 a.m. (Sunday) — NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
10:45 a.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
7 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England, FS1
SOFTBALL
Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Purple vs. Orange, Rosemont, Ill, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Gold, Rosemont, Ill, ESPN2
TENNIS
2 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y, TENNIS
6 p.m. — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y, TENNIS
8 p.m. — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y, TENNIS
WNBA
Noon — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN
1 p.m. — Seattle vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ABC
3 p.m. — Dallas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBS
Sunday, Aug. 30
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN
11 a.m. — GT: The British Championship, Donnington Park, Leicestershire, England (taped), CBSSN
11 a.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill, FS1
Noon — FIA World Rallycross: The World RX, Kymi Ring, Kausala, Finland (taped), CBSSN
1 p.m. — GT World Challenge: America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis. (taped), CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill, NBCSN
5 p.m. — Motamerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Mason County, Wash, FS1
5:30 p.m. — AMA: The Indy Mile II, Indianapolis (taped), NBCSN
6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped), CBSSN
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles, NBCSN
Noon — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles (taped), NBC
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill, GOLF
2 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill, NBC
4 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio), ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1
5 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
MLB
Noon — NY Mets at NY Yankees, TBS
3 p.m. — NY Yankees at NY Mets, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN
6 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN
6 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition), ESPN2
NBA
Noon — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, NBCSN
NHL
5 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
RODEO
2 p.m. — PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped), CBS
RUGBY
7 a.m. — RFL: Hull FC at Huddersfield, FS2
9 a.m. — RFL: Catalans at Wigan, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
1:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
9 p.m. — MLS: LA FC at Seattle, FS1
RADIO
MLB
12:35 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
