On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
10 a.m. — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX
2 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City, NBCSN
3 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City, NBC
ESPYS
8 p.m. — The 2020 ESPYS, ESPN
8 p.m. — The 2020 ESPYS, ESPN2
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., CBS
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
RODEO
11 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
1 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Newcastle United, NBCSN
10:10 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, NBCSN
1 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, NBC
TENNIS
7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin, TENNIS
1 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TENNIS
