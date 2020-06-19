On The Air
0 comments
agate

On The Air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

10 a.m. — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX

2 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City, NBCSN

3 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City, NBC

ESPYS

8 p.m. — The 2020 ESPYS, ESPN

8 p.m. — The 2020 ESPYS, ESPN2

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., CBS

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2

1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN

5:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

RODEO

11 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN

1 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS

MEN'S SOCCER 

7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Newcastle United, NBCSN

10:10 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, NBCSN

1 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, NBC

TENNIS

7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin, TENNIS

1 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TENNIS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elijah Ray Badger
Obituaries

Elijah Ray Badger

MOUNT VERNON — Elijah Ray Badger, 19, passed away at 3:07 p.m. June 11, 2020, in SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News