On The Air
agate

On The Air

TELEVISION

FISHING

7:30 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2

10 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2

GOLF

7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, GOLF

9 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF

Noon — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF

6:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MLB

Noon — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto, MLBN

1 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ESPN2

5 p.m. — NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle (7 p.m.), MLBN

6 p.m. — Milwaukee at Minnesota, FS1

8:30 p.m. — Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (8 p.m.), MLBN

NBA 

Noon — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

5 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

7:30 p.m. — 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN

8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

NHL 

6 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, NBCSN

8:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2

WNBA 

6 p.m. — Chicago vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

9 p.m. — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

RADIO

MLB 

12:35 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

