You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air
0 comments
agate

On The Air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7 a.m. — FIM: The MX2 of Kegums, Kegums, Latvia, CBSSN

8 a.m. — FIM MXGP: The Grand Prix of Latvia, Kegums, Latvia, CBSSN

8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN2

11 a.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla, FS1

Noon — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC

1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla, NBC

2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBCSN

GOLF

11:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C, GOLF

2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C, CBS

2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF

4 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF

6 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1

MLB BASEBALL

Noon — Cleveland at Detroit, ESPN

Noon — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Washington at Baltimore, MLBN

3 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels, TBS

6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN

6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees (Statcast AI Edition), ESPN2

NBA

3:30 p.m. — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary), ESPN

NHL

11 a.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, USA

1 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, CNBC

5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC

9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

RODEO

5 p.m. — PBR: The Bullnanza, Lazy E Ranch, Guthrie, Okla. (taped), CBSSN

RUGBY

9 a.m. — RFU: London at Northampton, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, FS1

7:30 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Semifinal, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany (taped), CBSSN

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final, TENNIS

WNBA

Noon — Dallas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ABC

2 p.m. — Seattle vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ABC

RADIO

MLB

12:35 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

NHL

9 p.m. — St. Louis vs Vancouver, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News