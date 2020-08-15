On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7 a.m. — FIM: The MX2 of Kegums, Kegums, Latvia, CBSSN
8 a.m. — FIM MXGP: The Grand Prix of Latvia, Kegums, Latvia, CBSSN
8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN2
11 a.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla, FS1
Noon — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla, NBC
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
GOLF
11:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C, GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C, CBS
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
4 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
6 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1
MLB BASEBALL
Noon — Cleveland at Detroit, ESPN
Noon — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Washington at Baltimore, MLBN
3 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels, TBS
6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN
6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees (Statcast AI Edition), ESPN2
NBA
3:30 p.m. — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary), ESPN
NHL
11 a.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, USA
1 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, CNBC
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
RODEO
5 p.m. — PBR: The Bullnanza, Lazy E Ranch, Guthrie, Okla. (taped), CBSSN
RUGBY
9 a.m. — RFU: London at Northampton, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, FS1
7:30 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Semifinal, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany (taped), CBSSN
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final, TENNIS
WNBA
Noon — Dallas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ABC
2 p.m. — Seattle vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ABC
RADIO
MLB
12:35 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
NHL
9 p.m. — St. Louis vs Vancouver, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
