On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands, ESPNU
6 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ESPN
6 p.m. — Old Dominion at Wake Forest, ACCN
6 p.m. — Duke at Charlotte, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Michigan St. at Northwestern, ESPN
8 p.m. — S. Dakota St. at Colorado St, FS1
8 p.m. — N. Colorado at Colorado, PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon — Clemson at South Carolina, SECN
6 p.m. — Georgia at Nebraska, BTN
8 p.m. — Washington at Illinois, BTN
GOLF
9 a.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lowndes (Ga.), ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
MLB
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami OR Oakland at Toronto, MLBN
9 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Seattle at Arizona, MLBN
PARALYMPICS
9 p.m. — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Sitting Volleyball (Bronze-Medal Match); Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, Tokyo, NBCSN
SWIMMING
Noon — ISL: Match 3, Naples, Italy, CBSSN
TENNIS
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
5 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Brussels, Belgium, NBCSN
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Jerseyville at Marion, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
6:45 p.m. — Carbondale at Granite City, 107.9 FM, www.wjpf.com