On the air
agate

On the air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands, ESPNU 

6 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FS1 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ESPN 

6 p.m. — Old Dominion at Wake Forest, ACCN 

6 p.m. — Duke at Charlotte, CBSSN 

8 p.m. — Michigan St. at Northwestern, ESPN 

8 p.m. — S. Dakota St. at Colorado St, FS1 

8 p.m. — N. Colorado at Colorado, PAC-12N 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

Noon — Clemson at South Carolina, SECN 

6 p.m. — Georgia at Nebraska, BTN 

8 p.m. — Washington at Illinois, BTN 

GOLF

9 a.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind, GOLF 

Noon — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lowndes (Ga.), ESPNU 

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2 

MLB

1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLBN 

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami OR Oakland at Toronto, MLBN 

9 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Seattle at Arizona, MLBN

PARALYMPICS

9 p.m. — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Sitting Volleyball (Bronze-Medal Match); Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, Tokyo, NBCSN 

SWIMMING

Noon — ISL: Match 3, Naples, Italy, CBSSN 

TENNIS

11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN 

5 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2 

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2 

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Brussels, Belgium, NBCSN 

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Jerseyville at Marion, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

6:45 p.m. — Carbondale at Granite City, 107.9 FM, www.wjpf.com

