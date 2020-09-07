On the air

TELEVISION
MLB
2 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, MLBN
5:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington (6 p.m.), MLBN
6 p.m. — Boston at Philadelphia, FS1
8:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco, MLBN
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey, FS2
TENNIS
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
WNBA
6 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. New York, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
RADIO
JUNIOR HIGH BASEBALL
4:20 p.m. — Marion vs Benton, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
MLB
6:30 p.m. — (joined in progress) Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
