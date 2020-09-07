 Skip to main content
On the air
agate

On the air

TELEVISION

MLB

2 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, MLBN 

5:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington (6 p.m.), MLBN 

6 p.m. — Boston at Philadelphia, FS1 

8:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco, MLBN 

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT 

8 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT 

NHL

7 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPN2 

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey, FS2 

TENNIS

11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN 

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN 

WNBA

6 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. New York, CBSSN 

7 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2 

9 p.m. — Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2 

RADIO

JUNIOR HIGH BASEBALL

4:20 p.m. — Marion vs Benton, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

MLB

6:30 p.m. — (joined in progress) Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

