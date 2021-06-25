On The Air

Saturday, June 26
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m. — AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney, FS2
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2
11 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1
1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio, FS1
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics CBD 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN
6 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash., FS1
7 p.m. — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio, CBS
BOWLING
11 a.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich., CBSSN
1 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), ESPN
6 p.m. — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), ESPN2
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga., Noon
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
GYMNASTICS
3 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Final, St. Louis, NBC
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MEN'S LACROSSE
7 p.m. — PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC, Baltimore, NBCSN
MLB
1 p.m. — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox, MLBN
3 p.m. — Kansas City at Texas, FS1
6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR NY Yankees at Boston, FOX
9 p.m. — Arizona at San Diego OR Oakland at San Francisco, MLBN
NBA
8:10 p.m. — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4, ESPN
RUGBY
5 p.m. — MLR: New Orleans at New England, CBSSN
9 p.m. — MLR: Austin at San Diego, FS1
9 p.m. — Premiership: Exeter vs. Harlequins, Final, Twickenham, England (Taped), NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
10:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Amsterdam, ESPN
1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria, Round of 16, London, ABC
4:30 p.m. — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC, ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore., NBC
WNBA
Noon — Washington at Dallas, CBS
RADIO
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
Sunday, June 27
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN
11 a.m. — MotoGP: The Dutch Grand Prix, TT Circuit, Assen, Netherlands, NBC
11 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN
1 p.m. — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio, FOX
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN
4 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Matterley Basin, Great Britain (Taped), CBSSN
4 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash., FS1
5 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Matterley Basin, Great Britain (Taped), CBSSN
6 p.m. — AMSOIL: Championship Off Road, Antigo, Wis. (Taped), CBSSN
6 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Taped), NBCSN
7 p.m. — Lucas Oil: The Late Model Dirt Series - 4, Ocala, Fla. (Taped), CBSSN
BOWLING
11 a.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Final, Allen Park, Mich., CBSSN
1 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Final, Allen Park, Mich., CBSSN
3 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Allen Park, Mich., CBSSN
BOXING
5 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis, FS1
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Mario Cazares (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis, FOX
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-De-Bretagne (Guerlédan), 114 miles, NBCSN
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga., NBC
GYMNASTICS
7:30 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Final, St. Louis, NBC
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
11 a.m. — MLB All-Star Ballot Finalist Show, MLBN
Noon — NY Yankees at Boston, TBS
3 p.m. — Oakland at San Francisco OR Arizona at San Diego, MLBN
6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers, ESPN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, TNT
PARALYMPIC
12:30 p.m. — U.S. Paralympic Trials: Super Trials, Minneapolis, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
10:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, Round of 16, Budapest, Hungary, ESPN
1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Portugal, Round of 16, Seville, Spain, ABC
4 p.m. — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil, FOX
4 p.m. — Copa América: Venezuela vs. Peru, Group B, Brasília, Brazil, FOX
7 p.m. — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Austin FC, FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore., NBC
WNBA
3 p.m. — Seattle at Las Vegas, ESPN
RADIO
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Seattle at Chicago White Sox , WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM