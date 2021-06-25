 Skip to main content
On The Air
agate

On The Air

Saturday, June 26

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10 p.m. — AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney, FS2

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2

11 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1

1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio, FS1

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics CBD 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN

6 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash., FS1

7 p.m. — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio, CBS 

BOWLING

11 a.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich., CBSSN

1 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), ESPN

6 p.m. — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), ESPN2

GOLF

6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga., Noon

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF

GYMNASTICS

3 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Final, St. Louis, NBC

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MEN'S LACROSSE 

7 p.m. — PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC, Baltimore, NBCSN

MLB 

1 p.m. — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox, MLBN 

3 p.m. — Kansas City at Texas, FS1

6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR NY Yankees at Boston, FOX

9 p.m. — Arizona at San Diego OR Oakland at San Francisco, MLBN

NBA 

8:10 p.m. — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4, ESPN

RUGBY

5 p.m. — MLR: New Orleans at New England, CBSSN

9 p.m. — MLR: Austin at San Diego, FS1

9 p.m. — Premiership: Exeter vs. Harlequins, Final, Twickenham, England (Taped), NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

10:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Amsterdam, ESPN

1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria, Round of 16, London, ABC

4:30 p.m. — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC, ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore., NBC

WNBA 

Noon — Washington at Dallas, CBS

RADIO

MLB 

12:30 p.m. — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

Sunday, June 27 

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN

11 a.m. — MotoGP: The Dutch Grand Prix, TT Circuit, Assen, Netherlands, NBC

11 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN

1 p.m. — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio, FOX

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN

4 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Matterley Basin, Great Britain (Taped), CBSSN 

4 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash., FS1

5 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Matterley Basin, Great Britain (Taped), CBSSN

6 p.m. — AMSOIL: Championship Off Road, Antigo, Wis. (Taped), CBSSN

6 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Taped), NBCSN

7 p.m. — Lucas Oil: The Late Model Dirt Series - 4, Ocala, Fla. (Taped), CBSSN

BOWLING

11 a.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Final, Allen Park, Mich., CBSSN

1 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Final, Allen Park, Mich., CBSSN

3 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Allen Park, Mich., CBSSN

BOXING

5 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis, FS1

7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Mario Cazares (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis, FOX

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-De-Bretagne (Guerlédan), 114 miles, NBCSN 

GOLF

6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, GOLF 

Noon — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga., NBC 

GYMNASTICS

7:30 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Final, St. Louis, NBC 

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MLB

11 a.m. — MLB All-Star Ballot Finalist Show, MLBN 

Noon — NY Yankees at Boston, TBS

3 p.m. — Oakland at San Francisco OR Arizona at San Diego, MLBN

6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers, ESPN

NBA

7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, TNT

PARALYMPIC

12:30 p.m. — U.S. Paralympic Trials: Super Trials, Minneapolis, NBC

MEN'S SOCCER 

10:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, Round of 16, Budapest, Hungary, ESPN 

1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Portugal, Round of 16, Seville, Spain, ABC 

4 p.m. — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil, FOX

4 p.m. — Copa América: Venezuela vs. Peru, Group B, Brasília, Brazil, FOX

7 p.m. — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Austin FC, FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore., NBC 

WNBA 

3 p.m. — Seattle at Las Vegas, ESPN

RADIO

MLB

12:30 p.m. —  Seattle at Chicago White Sox , WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

