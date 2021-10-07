 Skip to main content
On the air

  • Updated
  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

9:15 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped), FS1 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Charlotte at FIU, CBSSN 

6 p.m. — Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN 

7 p.m. — Morgan St. at Howard, ESPNU 

9:30 p.m. — Stanford at Arizona St, ESPN 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

6 p.m. — NC State at Syracuse, ACCN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

2 p.m. — Oklahoma at TCU, ESPNU 

4 p.m. — Clemson at Pittsburgh, ACCN 

6 p.m. — Nebraska at Penn St, BTN 

7 p.m. — Georgia at Texas A&M, SECN 

8 p.m. — Minnesota at Michigan, BTN 

8 p.m. — Washington at Arizona, PAC-12N 

10 p.m. — Colorado at UCLA, PAC-12N

GOLF

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, GOLF 

10 a.m. — PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz, ESPN2 

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J, GOLF 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla, GOLF 

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, GOLF 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.), ESPNU 

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

4 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky, NBCSN 

MLB

1 p.m. — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2, MLBN 

3:30 p.m. — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1, TBS 

6 p.m. — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 2, FS1 

8:30 p.m. — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 1, TBS 

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, NBATV 

9 p.m. — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBATV 

NHL

6 p.m. — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington, NHLN 

9 p.m. — Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress), NHLN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales, Prague, Czechia, ESPN2 

TENNIS

Noon — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS 

WNBA

8 p.m. — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 5, ESPN2 

RADIO

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Houston (AL Division Series Game 2), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Centralia at Marion, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

6:45 p.m. — Belleville Althoff at Carbondale FM 107.9, www.wjpf.com

