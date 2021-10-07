On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
9:15 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped), FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Charlotte at FIU, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN
7 p.m. — Morgan St. at Howard, ESPNU
9:30 p.m. — Stanford at Arizona St, ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m. — NC State at Syracuse, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m. — Oklahoma at TCU, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Clemson at Pittsburgh, ACCN
6 p.m. — Nebraska at Penn St, BTN
7 p.m. — Georgia at Texas A&M, SECN
8 p.m. — Minnesota at Michigan, BTN
People are also reading…
8 p.m. — Washington at Arizona, PAC-12N
10 p.m. — Colorado at UCLA, PAC-12N
GOLF
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, GOLF
10 a.m. — PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz, ESPN2
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla, GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.), ESPNU
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
4 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky, NBCSN
MLB
1 p.m. — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2, MLBN
3:30 p.m. — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1, TBS
6 p.m. — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 2, FS1
8:30 p.m. — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 1, TBS
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, NBATV
9 p.m. — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBATV
NHL
6 p.m. — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington, NHLN
9 p.m. — Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress), NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales, Prague, Czechia, ESPN2
TENNIS
Noon — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
8 p.m. — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 5, ESPN2
RADIO
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Houston (AL Division Series Game 2), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Centralia at Marion, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
6:45 p.m. — Belleville Althoff at Carbondale FM 107.9, www.wjpf.com