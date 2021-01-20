 Skip to main content
On The Air
agate

On The Air

TELEVISION

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

4 p.m. — Southern California at Stanford, FS1

6 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn State, BTN

6 p.m. — Wichita State at Memphis, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Portland at Brigham Young, CBSSN

8 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN

8 p.m. — UCLA At California, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Indiana At Iowa, FS1

9 p.m. — Utah at Washington State, PAC-12N

10 p.m. — Colorado State At Utah State, FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

2 p.m. — Michigan at Ohio State, BTN

4 p.m. — Iowa at Maryland, BTN

5 p.m. — Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN 

5:30 p.m. — Georgia at South Carolina, SECN

6 p.m.— Connecticut at Tennessee, ESPN 

7 p.m. — North Carolina State at Florida State, ACCN

7:30 p.m. — Kentucky at Auburn, SECN

8 p.m. — Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN2

GOLF

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif., GOLF

6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, GOLF

NBA 

6:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT

9 p.m. — New Orleans at Utah, TNT 

NHL 

6 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN 

8:30 p.m. — Montreal at Vancouver, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:55 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, NBCSN

