On The Air

TELEVISION
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m. — Southern California at Stanford, FS1
6 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn State, BTN
6 p.m. — Wichita State at Memphis, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Portland at Brigham Young, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN
8 p.m. — UCLA At California, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Indiana At Iowa, FS1
9 p.m. — Utah at Washington State, PAC-12N
10 p.m. — Colorado State At Utah State, FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m. — Michigan at Ohio State, BTN
4 p.m. — Iowa at Maryland, BTN
5 p.m. — Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN
5:30 p.m. — Georgia at South Carolina, SECN
6 p.m.— Connecticut at Tennessee, ESPN
7 p.m. — North Carolina State at Florida State, ACCN
7:30 p.m. — Kentucky at Auburn, SECN
8 p.m. — Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN2
GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif., GOLF
6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, GOLF
NBA
6:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT
9 p.m. — New Orleans at Utah, TNT
NHL
6 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN
8:30 p.m. — Montreal at Vancouver, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
1:55 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, NBCSN