On the air

TELEVISION

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

8 p.m. — Alliance Fastpitch All Star Game: American vs. National, Oklahoma City, ESPNU 

MLB

6 p.m. — Toronto at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, MLBN 

RODEO

9 p.m. — PBR: The Last Cowboy Standing, Round 2 & Championship Round, Cheyenne, Wyo, CBSSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Copa do Brasil: Fluminense at Criciúma, Round of 16 1st Leg, FS2 

TBT

6 p.m. — TBT: Blue Collar U vs. Category 5, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN 

8 p.m. — TBT: The Money Team vs. Carmen's Crew, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN 

TENNIS

12:30 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS 

TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES 

3x3 BASKETBALL

7:30 a.m. — Men's & Women's 3x3 Basketball (Quarterfinals), USA 

ARCHERY

9:45 a.m. — Individual Preliminary Rounds, NBCSN 

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Men's Beach Volleyball (Pool C): U.S. Vs. Switzerland, USA 

CYCLING

9:45 p.m. — Women's Cycling (Time Trial), CNBC 

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m. — Women's Gymnastics (Team Final), NBC 

ROWING

7 p.m. — Men's and Women's Rowing (Sculls Semis, Reps And Finals), CNBC 

SOFTBALL

6 a.m. — Gold-Medal Game, NBCSN 

SWIMMING

5 a.m. — Session 7, Heats, USA 

7 p.m. — Finals, NBC 

TABLE TENNIS

8 p.m. — Women's Table Tennis (Quarterfinals), USA

