On The Air

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPN
2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., FS1
BOXING
8 p.m. — Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., SHO
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., CBS
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., GOLF
3:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, GOLF
6 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
2 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
5 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
6 p.m. — Trackside Live! NBCSN
8 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif., NBCSN
LACROSSE
Noon — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBC
MLB
5 p.m. — Cincinnati at Detroit, FS1
6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at LA Angels, FOX
9 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
Noon — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
7 p.m. — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
11 a.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
2 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
3 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
RUGBY
8 p.m. — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury, FS2
10:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
TENNIS
7:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin, TENNIS
1 p.m. — WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, CBSSN
1:30 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin, TENNIS
4 p.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, CBSSN
WNBA
3 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. NBATV
5 p.m. — Washington vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV
7 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
5:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
