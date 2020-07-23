On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
6 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan, FS1
9 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The Kansas ARCA 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan, FS1
GOLF
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m. — BELLATOR 42: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn, PARAMOUNT
MLB
3 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN
5 p.m. — Detroit at Cincinnati, MLBN
6 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
8 p.m. — Seattle at Houston, MLBN
9 p.m. — LA Angels at Oakland, ESPN
NBA
4 p.m. — Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla, NBATV
6:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla, NBATV
TENNIS
9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin & Finals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1; WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia, TENNIS
2 p.m. — WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Men's Final, TENNIS
6 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, ESPN2
