On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

6 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan, FS1

9 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The Kansas ARCA 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan, FS1

GOLF

7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF

1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m. — BELLATOR 42: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn, PARAMOUNT

MLB

3 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN

5 p.m. — Detroit at Cincinnati, MLBN

6 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ESPN

8 p.m. — Seattle at Houston, MLBN

9 p.m. — LA Angels at Oakland, ESPN

NBA

4 p.m. — Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla, NBATV

6:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla, NBATV

TENNIS

9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin & Finals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1; WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia, TENNIS

2 p.m. — WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Men's Final, TENNIS

6 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, ESPN2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Wynn
Obituaries

James Wynn

BELKNAP — James Wynn, 31, of Belknap, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News