on the air

Saturday, Oct. 23

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ESPNEWS

2 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan, NBC

3:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ESPNEWS

BOXING

9:30 p.m. — Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (Junior Lightweights), Atlanta, ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Illinois at Penn St, ABC

11 a.m. — UMass at Florida St, ACCN

11 a.m. — Wake Forest at Army, CBSSN

11 a.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas, ESPN

11 a.m. — Cincinnati at Navy, ESPN2

11 a.m. — N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, FOX

11 a.m. — Kansas St. at Texas Tech, FS1

11 a.m. — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas, SECN

2 p.m. — Wisconsin at Purdue, BTN

2:30 p.m. — Oregon at UCLA, ABC

2:30 p.m. — LSU at Mississippi, CBS

2:30 p.m. — W. Michigan at Toledo, CBSSN

2:30 p.m. — Clemson at Pittsburgh, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Maryland at Minnesota, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St, FOX

2:30 p.m. — BYU at Washington St, FS1

2:30 p.m. — Colorado at California, PAC-12N

3 p.m. — Boston College at Louisville, ACCN

3 p.m. — East Carolina at Houston, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, SECN

6 p.m. — San Diego St. at Air Force, CBSSN

6 p.m. — Tennessee at Alabama, ESPN

6 p.m. — Nevada at Fresno St, FS2

6:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Indiana, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Virginia, ACCN

6:30 p.m. — NC State at Miami, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. — West Virginia at TCU, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Southern Cal at Notre Dame, NBC

6:30 p.m. — Utah at Oregon St, PAC-12N

6:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Texas A&M, SECN

9:30 p.m. — Norfolk St. at Howard (Taped), ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Penn St. at Wisconsin, BTN

8 p.m. — Purdue at Nebraska, BTN

FIGURE SKATING

4:30 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, NBCSN

9 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, NBCSN

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake, Grand Lake O' The Cherokees, Grove, Okla, FS1

GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va, GOLF

4 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped), GOLF

9:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan, GOLF

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m. — Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights), Moscow, SHO

MLB

4 p.m. — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6, TBS

7 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary), FOX

7 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary), FS1

NBA

6 p.m. — Miami at Indiana, NBATV

9 p.m. — Phoenix at Portland, NBATV

NHL

Noon — Calgary at Washington, NHLN

6 p.m. — Toronto at Pittsburgh, NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

9 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United, NBCSN

9 a.m. — Premier League: Watford at Everton, USA

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m. — Illinois at Penn State, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 — p.m. IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Special, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

Sunday, Oct. 24

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia, NBC

12:30 p.m. — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ABC

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan, NBCSN

4 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN

5 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Ohio St, BTN

1 p.m. — Penn St. at Michigan St, BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Wisconsin, BTN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon — Alabama at South Carolina, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Florida St. at Duke, ACCN

3 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, SECN

7 p.m. — UCLA at Washington St, PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACCN

11 a.m. — Alabama at South Carolina, SECN

1 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi St, SECN

2 p.m. — Tennessee at LSU, ESPNU

2 p.m. — Stanford at Washington St, PAC-12N

3 p.m. — Duke at NC State, ACCN

4 p.m. — Ohio St. at Minnesota, ESPNU

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, NBC

GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va, GOLF

5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped), GOLF

GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m. — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped), NBC

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1

MLB

6:30 p.m. — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary), TBS

NBA

6 p.m. — Boston at Houston, NBATV

NFL

Noon — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Tennessee, NY Jets at New England, Cincinnati at Baltimore, CBS

Noon — Regional Coverage: Washington at Green Bay, Atlanta at Miami, Carolina at NY Giants, FOX

3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Las Vegas, Detroit at LA Rams, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at Arizona, Chicago at Tampa Bay, CBS

7:20 p.m. — Indianapolis at San Francisco, NBC

NHL

6 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago, NHLN

9 p.m. — NY Islanders at Vegas, NHLN

RODEO

7 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped), CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

8 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United, NBCSN

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, NBCSN

11 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, CBSSN

1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan, CBSSN

4 p.m. — MLS: Houston at Austin FC, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC, FS2

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, FS2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0