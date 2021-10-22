on the air

Saturday, Oct. 23
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ESPNEWS
2 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan, NBC
3:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ESPNEWS
BOXING
9:30 p.m. — Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (Junior Lightweights), Atlanta, ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Illinois at Penn St, ABC
11 a.m. — UMass at Florida St, ACCN
11 a.m. — Wake Forest at Army, CBSSN
11 a.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas, ESPN
11 a.m. — Cincinnati at Navy, ESPN2
11 a.m. — N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, FOX
11 a.m. — Kansas St. at Texas Tech, FS1
11 a.m. — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas, SECN
2 p.m. — Wisconsin at Purdue, BTN
2:30 p.m. — Oregon at UCLA, ABC
2:30 p.m. — LSU at Mississippi, CBS
2:30 p.m. — W. Michigan at Toledo, CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — Clemson at Pittsburgh, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Maryland at Minnesota, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St, FOX
2:30 p.m. — BYU at Washington St, FS1
2:30 p.m. — Colorado at California, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — Boston College at Louisville, ACCN
3 p.m. — East Carolina at Houston, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, SECN
6 p.m. — San Diego St. at Air Force, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Tennessee at Alabama, ESPN
6 p.m. — Nevada at Fresno St, FS2
6:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Indiana, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Virginia, ACCN
6:30 p.m. — NC State at Miami, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — West Virginia at TCU, ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — Southern Cal at Notre Dame, NBC
6:30 p.m. — Utah at Oregon St, PAC-12N
6:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Texas A&M, SECN
9:30 p.m. — Norfolk St. at Howard (Taped), ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Penn St. at Wisconsin, BTN
8 p.m. — Purdue at Nebraska, BTN
FIGURE SKATING
4:30 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, NBCSN
9 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, NBCSN
FISHING
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake, Grand Lake O' The Cherokees, Grove, Okla, FS1
GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va, GOLF
4 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped), GOLF
9:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m. — Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights), Moscow, SHO
MLB
4 p.m. — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6, TBS
7 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary), FOX
7 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary), FS1
NBA
6 p.m. — Miami at Indiana, NBATV
9 p.m. — Phoenix at Portland, NBATV
NHL
Noon — Calgary at Washington, NHLN
6 p.m. — Toronto at Pittsburgh, NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United, NBCSN
9 a.m. — Premier League: Watford at Everton, USA
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m. — Illinois at Penn State, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 — p.m. IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Special, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
Sunday, Oct. 24
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia, NBC
12:30 p.m. — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ABC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan, NBCSN
4 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN
5 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Ohio St, BTN
1 p.m. — Penn St. at Michigan St, BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Wisconsin, BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon — Alabama at South Carolina, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Florida St. at Duke, ACCN
3 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, SECN
7 p.m. — UCLA at Washington St, PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACCN
11 a.m. — Alabama at South Carolina, SECN
1 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi St, SECN
2 p.m. — Tennessee at LSU, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Stanford at Washington St, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — Duke at NC State, ACCN
4 p.m. — Ohio St. at Minnesota, ESPNU
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, NBC
GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va, GOLF
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped), GOLF
GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m. — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped), NBC
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
MLB
6:30 p.m. — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary), TBS
NBA
6 p.m. — Boston at Houston, NBATV
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Tennessee, NY Jets at New England, Cincinnati at Baltimore, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Washington at Green Bay, Atlanta at Miami, Carolina at NY Giants, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Las Vegas, Detroit at LA Rams, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at Arizona, Chicago at Tampa Bay, CBS
7:20 p.m. — Indianapolis at San Francisco, NBC
NHL
6 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago, NHLN
9 p.m. — NY Islanders at Vegas, NHLN
RODEO
7 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped), CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United, NBCSN
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, NBCSN
11 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, CBSSN
1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan, CBSSN
4 p.m. — MLS: Houston at Austin FC, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC, FS2
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, FS2