On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn, NBCSN
CFL
8:45 p.m. — Toronto at Saskatchewan, ESPNEW
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m. — Syracuse at Boston College, ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m. — UCF at Louisville, ESPN
8 p.m. — Maryland at Illinois, FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Michigan at Maryland, BTN
6 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
7:30 p.m. — Michigan St. at Wisconsin, BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m. — Mississippi St. at LSU, SECN
FUTSAL
9:50 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S., Group F, Vilinius, Lithuania, FS2
GOLF
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore, GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif, GOLF
8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.), ESPN2
9 p.m. — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.), ESPNU
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City, FS2
MLB
6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets, MLBN
9 p.m. — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
2 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United, NBCSN
6 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami, FS1
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals, TENNIS
11 a.m. — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals, TENNIS
WNBA
6 p.m. — Minnesota at Indiana, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Las Vegas at Chicago, NBATV
9 p.m. — Phoenix at Seattle, NBATV
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Marion at Cahokia, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
6:45 p.m. — Carbondale at Centralia, 107.9 FM, wjpf.com
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 p.m. — (joined in progress) Maryland at Illinois, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App