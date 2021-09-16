 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

On the air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn, NBCSN 

CFL

8:45 p.m. — Toronto at Saskatchewan, ESPNEW 

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m. — Syracuse at Boston College, ACCN 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m. — UCF at Louisville, ESPN 

8 p.m. — Maryland at Illinois, FS1 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

5:30 p.m. — Michigan at Maryland, BTN 

6 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN 

7:30 p.m. — Michigan St. at Wisconsin, BTN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

People are also reading…

7 p.m. — Mississippi St. at LSU, SECN 

FUTSAL

9:50 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S., Group F, Vilinius, Lithuania, FS2 

GOLF

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore, GOLF 

5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif, GOLF 

8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), GOLF 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.), ESPN2 

9 p.m. — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.), ESPNU 

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City, FS2 

MLB

6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets, MLBN 

9 p.m. — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

2 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United, NBCSN 

6 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami, FS1 

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals, TENNIS 

11 a.m. — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals, TENNIS 

WNBA

6 p.m. — Minnesota at Indiana, CBSSN 

7 p.m. — Las Vegas at Chicago, NBATV 

9 p.m. — Phoenix at Seattle, NBATV 

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Marion at Cahokia, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

6:45 p.m. — Carbondale at Centralia, 107.9 FM, wjpf.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 p.m. — (joined in progress) Maryland at Illinois, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News