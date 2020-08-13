You have permission to edit this article.
On the air
On the air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN2 

GOLF

10 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF 

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C, GOLF 

6 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore, GOLF 

8 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2 

MLB

5:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Toronto, FS1 

7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota, MLBN 

8:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels, FS1 

NBA

3:15 p.m. — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN 

5:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN 

8 p.m. — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN 

NHL

1 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN 

1 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN 

2 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN 

5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN 

5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN 

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN 

9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Barcelona, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN 

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS 

WNBA

8 p.m. — Seattle vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, NBATV 

RADIO

NHL

5:30 p.m. — St. Louis vs Vancouver, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

