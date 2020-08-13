On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN2
GOLF
10 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C, GOLF
6 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore, GOLF
8 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
MLB
5:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Toronto, FS1
7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota, MLBN
8:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels, FS1
NBA
3:15 p.m. — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
5:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
8 p.m. — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
NHL
1 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
2 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Barcelona, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
WNBA
8 p.m. — Seattle vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, NBATV
RADIO
NHL
5:30 p.m. — St. Louis vs Vancouver, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
