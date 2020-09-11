On the air

Saturday, September 12
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN2
1 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va, NBCSN
3 p.m. — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 1, Millville, N.J, FS1
4 p.m. — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 1, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN
6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va, NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN
11 a.m. — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State, ESPN
11 a.m. — Charlotte at Appalachian State, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Arkansas State at Kansas State, FOX
11 a.m. — Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, FS1
12:30 p.m. — Louisiana (Monroe) at Army, CBSSN
1:30 p.m. — Duke at Notre Dame, NBC
2:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Florida State, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Texas (San Antonio) at Texas State, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Campbell at Georgia Southern, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Austin Peay at Pittsburgh, ACCN
6 p.m. — The Citadel at South Florida, ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — Clemson at Wake Forest, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Tulane at South Alabama, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Louisville, ACCN
9 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at Kansas, FS1
GOLF
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif, GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Third Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif, GOLF
8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
9 a.m. — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m. — Bellator 246: Juan Archuleta vs. Patricky Mix (Bantamweights), Montville, Conn, PARAMOUNT
MLB
Noon — Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN
5 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington OR Philadelphia at Miami, MLBN
6 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FS1
7 p.m. — Houston at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX
8 p.m. — San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN
NBA
7:10 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
11:30 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool, NBC
WOMEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m. — NWSL: Houston at North Carolina, CBS
TENNIS
3 p.m. — WTA: The U.S. Open, Women's Final, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
Sunday, September 13
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN2
Noon — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBC
2 p.m. — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, Millville, N.J, FS1
GOLF
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif, GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif, GOLF
8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), GOLF
MLB
Noon — Philadelphia at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington (12:30 p.m.), MLBN
1 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, TBS
3 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami OR San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN
7 p.m. — Houston at LA Dodgers, ESPN
NBA
Noon — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary), ESPN
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Miami at New England, Las Vegas at Carolina, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, Green Bay at Minnesota, Philadelphia at Washington, FOX
3:05 p.m. — LA Chargers at Cincinnati, CBS
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Arizona at San Francisco, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Dallas at LA Rams, NBC
NHL
2 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
RODEO
5 p.m. — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, First Interstate Arena, Billings, Mont. (taped), CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana, FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
10:30 a.m. — FA WSL: Arsenal at West Ham United (taped), NBCSN
SOFTBALL
Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Team Pendley vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill, ESPN2
TENNIS
3 p.m. — ATP: The U.S. Open, Men's Final, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
WNBA
11 a.m. — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN
2 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ABC
