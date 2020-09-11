On the air

 Skip to main content
Saturday, September 12

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN2

1 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va, NBCSN

3 p.m. — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 1, Millville, N.J, FS1

4 p.m. — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 1, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va, NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN

11 a.m. — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State, ESPN

11 a.m. — Charlotte at Appalachian State, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Arkansas State at Kansas State, FOX

11 a.m. — Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, FS1

12:30 p.m. — Louisiana (Monroe) at Army, CBSSN

1:30 p.m. — Duke at Notre Dame, NBC

2:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Florida State, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Texas (San Antonio) at Texas State, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Campbell at Georgia Southern, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Austin Peay at Pittsburgh, ACCN

6 p.m. — The Citadel at South Florida, ESPNU

6:30 p.m.  — Clemson at Wake Forest, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Tulane at South Alabama, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Louisville, ACCN

9 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at Kansas, FS1

GOLF

7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF

1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif, GOLF

5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Third Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif, GOLF

8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

9 a.m. — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m. — Bellator 246: Juan Archuleta vs. Patricky Mix (Bantamweights), Montville, Conn, PARAMOUNT

MLB

Noon — Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN

5 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington OR Philadelphia at Miami, MLBN

6 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FS1

7 p.m. — Houston at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX

8 p.m. — San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN

NBA

7:10 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN

NHL

7 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Crystal Palace, NBCSN

11:30 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool, NBC

WOMEN'S SOCCER

2:30 p.m. — NWSL: Houston at North Carolina, CBS

TENNIS

3 p.m. — WTA: The U.S. Open, Women's Final, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN

Sunday, September 13

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN2

Noon — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBC

2 p.m. — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, Millville, N.J, FS1

GOLF

7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF

1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif, GOLF

5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif, GOLF

8:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), GOLF

MLB

Noon — Philadelphia at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington (12:30 p.m.), MLBN

1 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, TBS

3 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami OR San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN

7 p.m. — Houston at LA Dodgers, ESPN

NBA

Noon — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary), ESPN

NFL

Noon — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Miami at New England, Las Vegas at Carolina, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore, CBS

Noon — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, Green Bay at Minnesota, Philadelphia at Washington, FOX

3:05 p.m. — LA Chargers at Cincinnati, CBS

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Arizona at San Francisco, FOX

7:20 p.m. — Dallas at LA Rams, NBC

NHL

2 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC

RODEO

5 p.m. — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, First Interstate Arena, Billings, Mont. (taped), CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana, FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

10:30 a.m. — FA WSL: Arsenal at West Ham United (taped), NBCSN

SOFTBALL

Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Team Pendley vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill, ESPN2

TENNIS

3 p.m. — ATP: The U.S. Open, Men's Final, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN

WNBA

11 a.m. — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN

2 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ABC

