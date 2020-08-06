On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2
5 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Henry Ford Health System 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich, FS1
GOLF
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Second Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, GOLF
Noon — U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, ESPN
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF
6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Second Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
MLB
5:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Washington, MLBN
8 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, FS1
8:30 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego (9 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
3 p.m. — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, NBATV
4:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
8 p.m. — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
NHL
11 a.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
1:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
1:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
3 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
5:45 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN
9:45 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
1:40 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Round of 16, Leg 2, CBSSN
7 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus FC, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped), CBSSN
TENNIS
9 a.m. — Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
WNBA
6 p.m. — New York vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
RADIO
MLB
6:35 p.m. — Cleveland vs Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!