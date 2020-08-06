You have permission to edit this article.
On the air
On the air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2

5 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Henry Ford Health System 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich, FS1

GOLF

9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Second Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, GOLF

Noon — U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, ESPN

3 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF

6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Second Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

MLB

5:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Washington, MLBN

8 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, FS1

8:30 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego (9 p.m.), MLBN

NBA

3 p.m. — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, NBATV

4:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

8 p.m. — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

NHL

11 a.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

1:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

1:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN

3 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

5:45 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN

9:45 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

1:40 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Round of 16, Leg 2, CBSSN

7 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus FC, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped), CBSSN

TENNIS

9 a.m. — Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

WNBA

6 p.m. — New York vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2

RADIO

MLB

6:35 p.m. — Cleveland vs Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

