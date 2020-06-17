On The Air

TELEVISION
BOXING
7 p.m. — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Super Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m. — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 3, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
GOLF
10 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., GOLF
NBA
5 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!