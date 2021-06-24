 Skip to main content
On the air
agate

On the air

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at North Melbourne, FS2 

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPNU 

4 p.m. — ARCA Series: The AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FS1 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 11, Omaha, Neb, ESPN2 

6 p.m. — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb, ESPN 

GOLF

10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga, GOLF 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, GOLF 

6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF 

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition, St. Louis, NBC 

BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE 

Noon — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md, ESPNU 

1 p.m. — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md, ESPNU 

6 p.m. — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md, ESPNU 

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), Monterrey, Mexico, FS2 

8 p.m. — Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn, SHO 

9 p.m. — PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J, ESPN2 

MLB

Noon — MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C, MLBN 

6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston OR Baltimore at Toronto, MLBN 

NBA

2 p.m. — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago, ESPNU 

7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, TNT 

NHL

7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7, NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

7 p.m. — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF, FS1 

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore, NBCSN 

RADIO

AUTO RACING

5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series at Pocono, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

