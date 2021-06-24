On the air

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at North Melbourne, FS2
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPNU
4 p.m. — ARCA Series: The AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 11, Omaha, Neb, ESPN2
6 p.m. — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb, ESPN
GOLF
10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, GOLF
6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition, St. Louis, NBC
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
Noon — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md, ESPNU
1 p.m. — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md, ESPNU
6 p.m. — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md, ESPNU
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), Monterrey, Mexico, FS2
8 p.m. — Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn, SHO
9 p.m. — PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J, ESPN2
MLB
Noon — MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C, MLBN
6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston OR Baltimore at Toronto, MLBN
NBA
2 p.m. — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago, ESPNU
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m. — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF, FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore, NBCSN
RADIO
AUTO RACING
5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series at Pocono, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM