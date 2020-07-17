On the air
On the air

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10 p.m. — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton, FS2 

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN 

2 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The My Bariatric Solutions 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN 

4:30 p.m. — IMSA: The Cadillac Grand Prix Of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Highlands County, Fla, NBCSN 

7 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vankor 350, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1 

7:30 p.m. — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 2, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa, NBCSN 

9:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped), FS1 

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2:30 p.m. — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif, NBC 

GOLF

11:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, CBS 

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1 

4 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J, NBC 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN 

MLB

6 p.m. — Summer Camp: NY Mets at NY Yankees, ESPN2 

6 p.m. — Summer Camp: NY Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN 

RUGBY

10:30 p.m. — Dunedin at Hamilton, ESPN2 

MEN'S SOCCER 

11 a.m. — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona, ESPN 

11:30 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, NBC 

Noon — Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari, ESPN 

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN 

9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN 

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

9 a.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN 

8 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Sky Blue FC, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN 

TENNIS

11 a.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V, ESPN2 

Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, TENNIS 

3 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.V, CBSSN 

