On The Air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — F1 eSports Series: Pro Exhibition, virtual Dutch Grand Prix,ESPN

Noon — F1 eSports Series: Pro Exhibition, virtual Dutch Grand Prix, ESPN

Noon — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway, FOX

Noon — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway, FS1

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN

5:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB 

1:30 p.m. — MLB The Show: Players League, Championship Series, ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

6 p.m. — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 3, FS1

