On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — F1 eSports Series: Pro Exhibition, virtual Dutch Grand Prix,ESPN
Noon — F1 eSports Series: Pro Exhibition, virtual Dutch Grand Prix, ESPN
Noon — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway, FOX
Noon — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway, FS1
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
1:30 p.m. — MLB The Show: Players League, Championship Series, ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
6 p.m. — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 3, FS1
