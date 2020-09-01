 Skip to main content
On The Air
agate

On The Air

TELEVISION

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 113 miles, NBCSN

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MLB 

2 p.m. — San Francisco at Colorado, MLBN

5:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati OR Toronto at Miami, MLBN

8:30 p.m. — Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, MLBN

NBA 

5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

NHL 

7 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

6 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United, FS1

6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2

TENNIS

11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN

5 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: The WDL Exhibition Street Event, Lausanne, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN

WNBA 

7 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

9 p.m. — Washington vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

RADIO

MLB 

6:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

