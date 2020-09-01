On The Air

TELEVISION
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 113 miles, NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
2 p.m. — San Francisco at Colorado, MLBN
5:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati OR Toronto at Miami, MLBN
8:30 p.m. — Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
6 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United, FS1
6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
TENNIS
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
5 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: The WDL Exhibition Street Event, Lausanne, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN
WNBA
7 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
9 p.m. — Washington vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
6:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
