On The Air

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10 p.m. — AFL: Adelaide at Golf Coast, FS1

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2

Noon — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Unhinged 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1

BOXING

10 p.m. — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez (Welterweights), Mexico City, ESPN

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., CBS

HORSE RACING

8 a.m. — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBC

10:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races,FS2

1:45 p.m. — The Belmont Stakes: 152nd Running, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBC

5 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN

7 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN

RODEO

10 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN

RUGBY

10:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington, ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER 

9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, FS1

9:20 a .m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, FS2 

9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton, NBCSN

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham, NBC

TENNIS

7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin, TENNIS

2 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TENNIS

