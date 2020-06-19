On The Air

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m. — AFL: Adelaide at Golf Coast, FS1
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2
Noon — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1
4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Unhinged 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1
BOXING
10 p.m. — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez (Welterweights), Mexico City, ESPN
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., CBS
HORSE RACING
8 a.m. — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBC
10:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races,FS2
1:45 p.m. — The Belmont Stakes: 152nd Running, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBC
5 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
7 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
RODEO
10 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
RUGBY
10:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington, ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, FS1
9:20 a .m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, FS2
9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham, NBC
TENNIS
7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin, TENNIS
2 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TENNIS
