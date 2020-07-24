On The Air
On The Air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1

4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN

GOLF

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., CBS

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

2:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1

MEN'S LACROSSE

3 p.m. — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBC

6:30 p.m. — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m. — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN

7 p.m. — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN

MLB

Noon — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FOX

1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLBN

3 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, FOX

6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Washington, FOX

8 p.m. — Arizona at San Diego, FS1

NBA 

11 a.m. — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV

3 p.m. — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER 

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2

9 p.m. — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara, NBCSN

9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2

TENNIS

11 a.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN

11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TENNIS 

1:30 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington, TENNIS

WNBA 

11 a.m. — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN

4 p.m. — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

RADIO

MLB

12:35 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

 

 

