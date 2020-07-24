On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
GOLF
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., CBS
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
2:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
MEN'S LACROSSE
3 p.m. — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBC
6:30 p.m. — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m. — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
7 p.m. — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
MLB
Noon — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FOX
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLBN
3 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, FOX
6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Washington, FOX
8 p.m. — Arizona at San Diego, FS1
NBA
11 a.m. — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV
3 p.m. — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
9 p.m. — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
TENNIS
11 a.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN
11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TENNIS
1:30 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington, TENNIS
WNBA
11 a.m. — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
4 p.m. — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
12:35 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
