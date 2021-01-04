On the air

TELEVISION
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ACCN
5 p.m. — Rhode Island at Richmond, CBSSN
5:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACCN
5:30 p.m. — Penn State at Ohio State, BTN
6 p.m. — Arkansas at Tennessee, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Georgetown at Butler, FS1
6 p.m. — Georgia at LSU, SECN
7 p.m. — St. John's at Xavier, CBSSN
7:30 p.m. — Boston College at Duke, ACCN
7:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Michigan, BTN
8 p.m. — Oklahoma at Baylor, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Seton Hall at Creighton, FS1
8 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi, SECN
9 p.m. — Utah State at New Mexico, CBSSN
10 p.m. — Oregon State at Utah, ESPNU