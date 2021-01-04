 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • Updated
  • 0

TELEVISION

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ACCN

5 p.m. — Rhode Island at Richmond, CBSSN

5:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACCN

5:30 p.m. — Penn State at Ohio State, BTN

6 p.m. — Arkansas at Tennessee, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Georgetown at Butler, FS1

6 p.m. — Georgia at LSU, SECN

7 p.m. — St. John's at Xavier, CBSSN

7:30 p.m. — Boston College at Duke, ACCN

7:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Michigan, BTN

8 p.m. — Oklahoma at Baylor, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Seton Hall at Creighton, FS1

8 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi, SECN

9 p.m. — Utah State at New Mexico, CBSSN

10 p.m. — Oregon State at Utah, ESPNU

10 p.m. — Air Force at Boise State, FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, BTN

NBA

6:45 p.m. — Boston at Miami, ESPN

9:05 p.m. — LA Clippers at Golden State, ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

1:30 p.m. — Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan, ESPN2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jailed 33 years for buried-alive suffocation murder, Nancy Rish using Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s words against him in latest bid for freedom
State & Regional

Jailed 33 years for buried-alive suffocation murder, Nancy Rish using Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s words against him in latest bid for freedom

  • Updated

For decades, Nancy Rish’s attorneys have unsuccessfully tried to wipe away her life sentence for aiding in the murder of a Kankakee businessman who suffocated after being buried alive. Now her latest bid for freedom turns in part on the words of the very public official who’s trying to keep her locked up for helping to kill Stephen Small in 1987.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News