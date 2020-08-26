On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
9 p.m. — NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped), FS2
GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
Noon — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Seattle at San Diego (4 p.m.), MLBN
5:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas, FOX
NBA
3 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
8:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
TENNIS
10 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
WNBA
6 p.m. — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
7 p.m. — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
9 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:20 p.m. — West Frankfort at Marion, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
MLB
5:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
