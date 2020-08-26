 Skip to main content
On The Air
agate

On The Air

  • Updated
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

9 p.m. — NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped), FS2

GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF

9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF

Noon — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MLB 

2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Seattle at San Diego (4 p.m.), MLBN

5:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas, FOX

NBA

3 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

NHL 

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

8:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2

TENNIS

10 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2

11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS

WNBA 

6 p.m. — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2

7 p.m. — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

9 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

RADIO

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:20 p.m. — West Frankfort at Marion, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

MLB

5:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

