On The Air

TELEVISION
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m. — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, CBSSN
GOLF
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (2 p.m.), MLBN
3 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia, MLBN
6 p.m. — San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (7:30 p.m.), MLBN
8:30 p.m. — Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
8:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
RUGBY
8:30 a.m. — RFL: Castleford at Salford, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS1
TENNIS
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
WNBA
5:30 p.m. — Atlanta vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:20 p.m. — Marion at Carterville, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
