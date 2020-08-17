On the air

TELEVISION
MLB
2 p.m. — Colorado at Houston, MLBN
3 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Angels, ESPN
5 p.m. — San Diego at Texas (joined in progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, ESPN
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FS1
NBA
12:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
NHL
2 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
Noon — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBD, Semifinal, CBSSN
WNBA
6 p.m. — Indiana vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
RADIO
MLB
6:35 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
