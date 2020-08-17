You have permission to edit this article.
On the air
agate

On the air

  • Updated
TELEVISION

MLB

2 p.m. — Colorado at Houston, MLBN

3 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Angels, ESPN

5 p.m. — San Diego at Texas (joined in progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, ESPN

7 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FS1

NBA

12:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

NHL

2 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

Noon — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2

8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBD, Semifinal, CBSSN

WNBA

6 p.m. — Indiana vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN

8 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2

RADIO

MLB

6:35 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

