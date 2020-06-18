On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • Updated
  • 0

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m. — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne, FS2

GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C, GOLF

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m. — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 4, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN

11:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

NBA

6 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2

RODEO

8 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City, NBCSN

2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, NBCSN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elijah Ray Badger
Obituaries

Elijah Ray Badger

MOUNT VERNON — Elijah Ray Badger, 19, passed away at 3:07 p.m. June 11, 2020, in SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News