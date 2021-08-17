 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air
0 comments
agate

On The Air

  • 0

TELEVISION

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C., ESPN

MLB 

11:30 a.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Cleveland at Minnesota (Noon) MLBN,

2:30 p.m. — NY Mets at San Francisco OR Toronto at Washington (3 p.m.), MLBN

6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER 

7 p.m. — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San José, Costa Rica, FS2

9 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

7:30 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPNU

10 p.m. — The Women's Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Louisville, Ky. (Taped), CBSSN 

10 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

11 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), NBCSN

WNBA

6 p.m. — Seattle at New York, CBSSN

RADIO

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
SIU welcomes students back to campus
SIU

SIU welcomes students back to campus

  • Updated

They're back! For the first time since late 2020, Southern Illinois University Carbondale welcomed students to campus Thursday as new students began moving into on-campus residence halls. In-person classes at the university begin Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News