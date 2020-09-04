On the air

TELEVISION
Saturday, September 5
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2
10:30 a.m. — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga, NBCSN
11 a.m. — Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), CBS
11:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C, NBC
1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FS1
1:30 p.m. — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga, NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, ESPN
12:30 a.m. — Middle Tennessee State at Army, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Texas State, ESPN
7 p.m. — Arkansas State at Memphis, ESPN
CYCLING
7 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles, NBCSN
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, FS1
HORSE RACING
10 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1
1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
1:30 p.m. — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky, NBC
3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FOX
MLB
3 p.m. — San Diego at Oakland, FOX
4 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Washington at Atlanta (7 p.m.), MLBN
6 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, FS1
7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Cleveland, MLBN
9:30 p.m. — LA Angels at Houston OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
7:50 a.m. — UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia vs. Armenia, League C Group 2, Telekom Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia, ESPNEWS
10:45 a.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
11 a.m. — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, Reykjavik, Iceland, ABC
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal, ABC
7 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, FOX
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Noon — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington, CBS
TENNIS
10 a.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
6 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
RADIO
MLB
5:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
Sunday, September 6
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Italy, Faenza, Italy, CBSSN
8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2
9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Italy, Faenza, Italy, CBSSN
10 a.m. — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, FS1
Noon — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, FOX
1 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C, FS1
5 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C, NBCSN
BOXING
5 p.m. — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, FS1
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (Welterweights), Los Angeles, FOX
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, Pau to Laruns, 95 miles, NBCSN
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
3:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1
5 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
MLB
Noon — Milwaukee at Cleveland, ESPN2
Noon — Washington at Atlanta OR Miami at Tampa Bay, MLBN
3 p.m. — Houston at LA Angels, TBS
6 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
9 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
2:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ABC
7:30 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
10:50 a.m. — UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland vs. Finland, League B Group 4, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, ESPNEWS
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Serbia vs. Turkey, League B Group 3, Red Star Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia, ESPNEWS
7 p.m. — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami, FS1
TENNIS
10 a.m. — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
2 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
6 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
WNBA
7 p.m. — Chicago vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
