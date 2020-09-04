 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • 0

TELEVISION

Saturday, September 5

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2

10:30 a.m. — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga, NBCSN

11 a.m. — Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), CBS

11:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C, NBC

1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FS1

1:30 p.m. — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga, NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, ESPN

12:30 a.m. — Middle Tennessee State at Army, CBSSN

3:30 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Texas State, ESPN

7 p.m. — Arkansas State at Memphis, ESPN

CYCLING

7 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles, NBCSN

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, FS1

HORSE RACING

10 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1

1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

1:30 p.m. — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky, NBC

3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FOX

MLB

3 p.m. — San Diego at Oakland, FOX

4 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Washington at Atlanta (7 p.m.), MLBN

6 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, FS1

7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Cleveland, MLBN

9:30 p.m. — LA Angels at Houston OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

8 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

7:50 a.m. — UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia vs. Armenia, League C Group 2, Telekom Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia, ESPNEWS

10:45 a.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2

11 a.m. — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, Reykjavik, Iceland, ABC

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal, ABC

7 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, FOX

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Noon — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington, CBS

TENNIS

10 a.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2

6 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2

RADIO

MLB

5:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

Sunday, September 6

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Italy, Faenza, Italy, CBSSN

8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2

9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Italy, Faenza, Italy, CBSSN

10 a.m. — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, FS1

Noon — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, FOX

1 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C, FS1

5 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C, NBCSN

BOXING

5 p.m. — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, FS1

7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (Welterweights), Los Angeles, FOX

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, Pau to Laruns, 95 miles, NBCSN

GOLF

6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

3:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1

5 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

MLB

Noon — Milwaukee at Cleveland, ESPN2

Noon — Washington at Atlanta OR Miami at Tampa Bay, MLBN

3 p.m. — Houston at LA Angels, TBS

6 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ESPN

9 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN

NBA

2:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ABC

7:30 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ABC

MEN'S SOCCER

10:50 a.m. — UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland vs. Finland, League B Group 4, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, ESPNEWS

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Serbia vs. Turkey, League B Group 3, Red Star Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia, ESPNEWS

7 p.m. — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami, FS1

TENNIS

10 a.m. — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN

2 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN

6 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2

WNBA

7 p.m. — Chicago vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN

RADIO

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News