On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
6 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn, FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m. — Michigan at Iowa, BTN
3 p.m. — Cornell at Princeton, ESPNU
4 p.m. — North Carolina at Wake Forest, ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Marshall at North Texas, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Clemson at Syracuse, ESPN
9 p.m. — Montana St. at Weber St, ESPNU
9:30 p.m. — San Diego St. at San Jose St, CBSSN
9:30 p.m. — California at Oregon, ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m. — North Carolina at Louisville, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
People are also reading…
6 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon St, PAC-12N
8 p.m. — California at Utah, PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan St, BTN
5 p.m. — Kansas at Baylor, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Purdue at Ohio St, BTN
7 p.m. — West Virginia at Kansas St, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Kentucky at LSU, SECN
10 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, PAC-12N
GOLF
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C, GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — LUX: Fight League 17, Monterrey, Mexico, FS2
MLB
7 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 1, FOX
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Preseason: Boston at Miami, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Preseason: Portland at Golden State, NBATV
NHL
6 p.m. — Chicago at New Jersey, NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
1 p.m. — Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim, ESPN2
TENNIS
Noon — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS
8 p.m. — Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
WNBA
9 p.m. — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 3, ESPN2
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:45 p.m. — Marion at Carbondale, FM 107.9 & www.wjpf.com