On the air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

6 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn, FS1 

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m. — Michigan at Iowa, BTN 

3 p.m. — Cornell at Princeton, ESPNU 

4 p.m. — North Carolina at Wake Forest, ACCN 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Marshall at North Texas, CBSSN 

6 p.m. — Clemson at Syracuse, ESPN 

9 p.m. — Montana St. at Weber St, ESPNU 

9:30 p.m. — San Diego St. at San Jose St, CBSSN 

9:30 p.m. — California at Oregon, ESPN 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

6 p.m. — North Carolina at Louisville, ACCN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

6 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon St, PAC-12N

8 p.m. — California at Utah, PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

5 p.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan St, BTN 

5 p.m. — Kansas at Baylor, ESPNU 

7 p.m. — Purdue at Ohio St, BTN 

7 p.m. — West Virginia at Kansas St, ESPNU 

8 p.m. — Kentucky at LSU, SECN 

10 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, PAC-12N 

GOLF

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain, GOLF 

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C, GOLF 

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — LUX: Fight League 17, Monterrey, Mexico, FS2 

MLB

7 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 1, FOX 

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Preseason: Boston at Miami, ESPN2 

9 p.m. — Preseason: Portland at Golden State, NBATV 

NHL

6 p.m. — Chicago at New Jersey, NHLN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

1 p.m. — Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim, ESPN2 

TENNIS

Noon — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS 

8 p.m. — Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS 

WNBA

9 p.m. — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 3, ESPN2 

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:45 p.m. — Marion at Carbondale, FM 107.9 & www.wjpf.com

