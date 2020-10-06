On The Air

TELEVISION
BOXING
8 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation, Uncasville, Conn., SHO
COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m. — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark., GOLF
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m. — Florida State at Georgia Tech, ACCN
HORSE RACING
3 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN
MLB
1:08 p.m. — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, MLBN
2:35 p.m. — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, TBS
6:10 p.m. — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
8:08 p.m. — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1
NHL
10:30 a.m. — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m. — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, Amsterdam, ESPN2
RADIO
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
3:50 p.m. — Johnston City vs. Marion, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
