On The Air
agate

On The Air

TELEVISION

BOXING

8 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation, Uncasville, Conn., SHO

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m. — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark., GOLF

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m. — Florida State at Georgia Tech, ACCN

HORSE RACING

3 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN

MLB

1:08 p.m. — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, MLBN

2:35 p.m. — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, TBS

6:10 p.m. — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS

8:08 p.m. — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1

NHL 

10:30 a.m. — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

1:30 p.m. — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, Amsterdam,  ESPN2

RADIO

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

3:50 p.m. — Johnston City vs. Marion, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

