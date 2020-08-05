On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7 a.m. — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2
Noon — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2
GOLF
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, GOLF
Noon — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, ESPN
3 p.m. — U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.,
6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., GOLF
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
LACROSSE
9:30 p.m. — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Semifinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Pittsburgh, MLBN
3 p.m. — LA Angels at Seattle, MLBN
6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Kansas City OR Houston at Arizona, FOX
NBA
12:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
3 p.m. — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
5:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
8 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
1:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
1:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
3 p.m. — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NNCSN
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
7 p.m.N — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCS
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, CNBC
MEN'S SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped), CBSSN
7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana, FS1
TENNIS
9 a.m. — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
5 p.m. — Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
9 p.m. — Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
11 p.m. — Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (taped), NBATV
RADIO
NHL
5 p.m. — Vegas vs St. Louis, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!