On the air

TELEVISION
GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust Charity Challenge, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Boston OR Toronto at Baltimore, MLBN
6 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta, ESPN
9 p.m. — LA Angels at San Francisco, ESPN
NBA
12:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, NBATV
3 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
NHL
11 a.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta (joined in progress), NBCSN
4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, Semifinal, José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal (taped), CBSSN
WNBA
6 p.m. — Atlanta vs. Washington, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
6:35 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
NHL
9:00 p.m. — Vancouver vs. St. Louis, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
