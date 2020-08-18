You have permission to edit this article.
On the air
On the air

TELEVISION

GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust Charity Challenge, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Boston OR Toronto at Baltimore, MLBN

6 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta, ESPN

9 p.m. — LA Angels at San Francisco, ESPN

NBA

12:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, NBATV

3 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

NHL

11 a.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta (joined in progress), NBCSN

4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

8 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2

8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, Semifinal, José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal (taped), CBSSN

WNBA

6 p.m. — Atlanta vs. Washington, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN

RADIO

MLB

6:35 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

NHL

9:00 p.m. — Vancouver vs. St. Louis, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

