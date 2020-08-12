On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7 a.m. — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2
Noon — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2
GOLF
6 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
10 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF
6 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF
8 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
Noon — Washington at NY Mets, MLBN
3 p.m. — Baltimore at Philadelphia, ESPN
4 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, MLBN
6 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FOX
9 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
3 p.m. — Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
5:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
8 p.m. — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
2 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinal (taped),, CBSSN
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
6 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
8 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
