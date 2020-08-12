On The Air

You have permission to edit this article.
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7 a.m. — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2

Noon — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2

GOLF

6 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF

10 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF

6 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF

8 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MLB

Noon — Washington at NY Mets, MLBN

3 p.m. — Baltimore at Philadelphia, ESPN

4 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, MLBN

6 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FOX

9 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN

NBA 

3 p.m. — Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

5:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

8 p.m. — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

NHL

2 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinal (taped),, CBSSN

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA 

6 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN

8 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN

