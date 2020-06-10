On The Air
TELEVISION

BOXING

6 p.m. — Top Rank: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente (Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN 

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2

11 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2

GOLF

11 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF

MLB 

4 p.m. — MLB Draft: Rounds 2-5, ESPN

4 p.m. — MLB Draft: Rounds 2-5, MLBN

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m. — IAFF Diamond League: The Oslo Bislett Games, Bislett Stadium, Oslo, Norway, NBCSN

