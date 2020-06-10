On The Air

TELEVISION
BOXING
6 p.m. — Top Rank: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente (Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
FISHING
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
11 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
MLB
4 p.m. — MLB Draft: Rounds 2-5, ESPN
4 p.m. — MLB Draft: Rounds 2-5, MLBN
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m. — IAFF Diamond League: The Oslo Bislett Games, Bislett Stadium, Oslo, Norway, NBCSN
