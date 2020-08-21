 Skip to main content
On The Air
agate

On The Air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN

3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Loretta Lynn's 2 National, Hurrican Mills, Tenn., NBC

3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN 

6:30 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (taped), NBCSN

BOXING

7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FOX

9 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FS1

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2

GOLF

8 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, NBC

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., CBS

2 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1

3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas, ESPN

MLB 

3 p.m. — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FS1

3 p.m. — Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland, MLBN 

6 p.m. — Minnesota at Kansas City, FS1

8 p.m. — Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN

NBA

Noon — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

2:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

5 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

7:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC

RODEO

8 p.m. — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City, CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

11:45 a.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2

5 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, FOX

TENNIS

10 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS

Noon — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN

4 p.m. — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2

WNBA 

2 p.m. — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC

4 p.m. — Indiana vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

6 p.m. — New York vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

RADIO

MLB 

6:40 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

