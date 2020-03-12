On the air
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Atlanta, FS1 

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Atlanta, FS1 

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Atlanta, FS1 

4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Atlanta, FS1 

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Atlanta, FS1 

BOXING

9 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation, Hinckley, Minn, SHO 

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Palm Valley, Fla, GOLF 

SKIING

4 p.m. — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Narvik, Norway (taped), NBCSN 

