On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
1 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, FS1
2 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: From Salt Lake City, NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn, FS1
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1
10:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07, FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!