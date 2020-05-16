On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, S.C, FOX
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
5 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
GOLF
1 p.m. — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla, GOLF
1 p.m. — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla, NBC
1 p.m. — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla, NBCSN
RODEO
1 p.m. — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla, CBS
6 p.m. — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla, CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Köln, FS1
10:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin, FS1
5 p.m. — eMLS Tournament Special, FS1
