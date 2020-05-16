On the air
On the air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, S.C, FOX

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2

1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

5 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN

GOLF

1 p.m. — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla, GOLF

1 p.m. — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla, NBC

1 p.m. — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla, NBCSN

RODEO

1 p.m. — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla, CBS

6 p.m. — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla, CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Köln, FS1

10:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin, FS1

5 p.m. — eMLS Tournament Special, FS1

