On The Air

TELEVISION

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles, NBCSN

ESPYS

6 p.m. — ESPYS Nomination Special, ESPN

GOLF

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF

5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB 

Noon — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston, MLBN

3 p.m. — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN

5:30 p.m. — Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress), MLBN

8 p.m. — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, ESPN

8:40 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN

NBA 

7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, TNT

MEN'S SOCCER 

8:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Austin FC, FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn., FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Oslo, Norway, NBCSN

RADIO

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

