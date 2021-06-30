On The Air

TELEVISION
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles, NBCSN
ESPYS
6 p.m. — ESPYS Nomination Special, ESPN
GOLF
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
Noon — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston, MLBN
3 p.m. — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
5:30 p.m. — Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress), MLBN
8 p.m. — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, ESPN
8:40 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
8:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Austin FC, FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn., FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Oslo, Norway, NBCSN
RADIO
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM