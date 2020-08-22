On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, NBCSN
Noon — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
Noon — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN
3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN
FISHING
11 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2
GOLF
7 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, NBC
11:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., CBS
1:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
MLB
Noon — Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBS
3 p.m. — Houston at San Diego, ESPN
3 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN
NBA
Noon — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
2:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
RODEO
7 p.m. — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City, CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
11:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, CBSSN
6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
9 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Portland, FS1
TENNIS
10 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
2 p.m. — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
RADIO
MLB
12:40 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
