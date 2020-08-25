On The Air

TELEVISION
GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, MLBN
6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Atlanta, ESPN
9 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Francisco, ESPN
NBA
3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
2 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
TENNIS
10 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
Noon — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
WNBA
6 p.m. — Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
7 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
9 p.m. — Connecticut vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
5:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
