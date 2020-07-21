On the air
On the air

TELEVISION

BOWLING

7 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla, FS1

8 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla, FS1

GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF

9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

MLB

7 p.m. — Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, MLBN

NBA

2 p.m. — Exhibition: Orlando vs. LA Clippers, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla, NBATV

4 p.m.  — Exhibition: Washington vs. Denver, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped), NBATV

6 p.m. — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla, NBATV

8 p.m. — Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped), NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER

8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN

11:55 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United, NBCSN

2 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, NBCSN

2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria, ESPN

5 p.m. — USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh, ESPN2

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN

TENNIS

8 a.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, ESPN2

9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS

2 p.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS

6 p.m. — WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, CBSSN

RADIO

MLB

6:35 p.m. — Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

