On the air

TELEVISION
BOWLING
7 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla, FS1
8 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla, FS1
GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
MLB
7 p.m. — Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
NBA
2 p.m. — Exhibition: Orlando vs. LA Clippers, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla, NBATV
4 p.m. — Exhibition: Washington vs. Denver, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped), NBATV
6 p.m. — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla, NBATV
8 p.m. — Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped), NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
11:55 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United, NBCSN
2 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria, ESPN
5 p.m. — USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh, ESPN2
7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
TENNIS
8 a.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, ESPN2
9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
2 p.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
6 p.m. — WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
6:35 p.m. — Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!