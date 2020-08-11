On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7 a.m. — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2
Noon — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2
GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF
6 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
Noon — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado (3 p.m.), MLBN
2 p.m. — Arizona at Colorado, ESPN
3 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels, MLBN
5:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Cincinnati, FS1
8:30 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas, MLBN
NBA
3 p.m. — Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
5:45 p.m. — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
8:05 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
2 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana, FS1
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
6 p.m. — Dallas vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
11:35 a.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
NHL
9:00 p.m. — St. Louis vs Vancouver, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
