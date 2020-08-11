You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air
0 comments
agate

On The Air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7 a.m. — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2

Noon — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2

GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF

6 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MLB

Noon — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado (3 p.m.), MLBN

2 p.m. — Arizona at Colorado, ESPN

3 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels, MLBN

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Cincinnati, FS1

8:30 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas, MLBN

NBA 

3 p.m. — Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV

5:45 p.m. — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

8:05 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

NHL 

2 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana, FS1

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA 

6 p.m. — Dallas vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN 

RADIO

MLB 

11:35 a.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

NHL 

9:00 p.m. — St. Louis vs Vancouver, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amirah Marie Jones
Obituaries

Amirah Marie Jones

JOHNSTON CITY — Amirah Marie Jones, 8, passed away at 4:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her family home in the arms of her mother surrounded …

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News