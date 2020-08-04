You have permission to edit this article.
ON THE AIR
agate

ON THE AIR

TELEVISION

GOLF

3 p.m. — U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 64, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MLB

5 p.m. — NY Mets at Washington OR Boston at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.), MLBN

8 p.m. — Houston at Arizona OR LA Angels at Seattle (9:30 p.m.), MLBN

NBA 

3 p.m. — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Washington, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV

5:45 p.m. — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

8:05 p.m. — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

NHL 

11 a.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

1:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

1:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN

3 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

5:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

5:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1

10 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped), CBSSN

TENNIS

9 a.m. — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA

6 p.m. — Minnesota vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

7 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV

RADIO

MLB
 
6:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
