On The Air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — The NASCAR Awards Show, NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Toledo at Eastern Michigan, CBSSN

6 p.m. — Western Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Ball State, ESPNEWS 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

5 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C., ACCN

7 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Raleigh, N.C., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m. — Tennessee at Auburn, SECN

CYCLING

Noon — UCI: Madrid Challenge: Ceratizit Challenge - Women's Race (taped), NBCSN

GOLF

6 a.m. — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

NBA 

7 p.m. — The 2020 NBA Draft, ESPN

7 p.m. — The 2020 NBA Draft, ESPNU

7 p.m. — The 2020 NBA Draft, NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, League A, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. — Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS2

TENNIS

6 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS

8 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS

Noon — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS

2 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS

