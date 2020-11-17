On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — The NASCAR Awards Show, NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Toledo at Eastern Michigan, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Western Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Ball State, ESPNEWS
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C., ACCN
7 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Raleigh, N.C., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Tennessee at Auburn, SECN
CYCLING
Noon — UCI: Madrid Challenge: Ceratizit Challenge - Women's Race (taped), NBCSN
GOLF
6 a.m. — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
NBA
7 p.m. — The 2020 NBA Draft, ESPN
7 p.m. — The 2020 NBA Draft, ESPNU
7 p.m. — The 2020 NBA Draft, NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, League A, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS2
TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
8 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS
Noon — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
2 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!