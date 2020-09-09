On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.), ACCN
GOLF
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., GOLF
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Detroit at St. Louis, MLBN
5 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland, MLBN
8:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN
NFL
7:20 p.m. — Houston at Kansas City, NBC
NBA
6 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
RUGBY
11:55 a.m. — RFL: Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC, FS2
2 p.m. — RFL: Warrington at Castleford, FS2
TENNIS
2 p.m. — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
6 p.m. — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
WNBA
6 p.m. — Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
7 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
9 p.m. — Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:20 p.m. — Marion at Harrisburg, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!