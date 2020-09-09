 Skip to main content
On The Air
agate

On The Air

  • Updated
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.), ACCN

GOLF

8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., GOLF

6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF

MLB

1 p.m. — Detroit at St. Louis, MLBN

5 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland, MLBN

8:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN

NFL 

7:20 p.m. — Houston at Kansas City, NBC

NBA 

6 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

NHL 

7 p.m. — Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

RUGBY

11:55 a.m. — RFL: Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC, FS2

2 p.m. — RFL: Warrington at Castleford, FS2

TENNIS

2 p.m. — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2

6 p.m. — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN

WNBA 

6 p.m. — Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

7 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2

9 p.m. — Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

RADIO

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:20 p.m. — Marion at Harrisburg, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

